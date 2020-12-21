Doug Pederson Reveals His Plan For Starting Quarterback Decision

Eagles coach Doug Pederson puzzled fans yet again on Sunday night with his reluctance to commit to Jalen Hurts as Philadelphia’s new starting quarterback.

Hurts put up impressive numbers yet again on Sunday in a closely-contested 33-26 loss to the Cardinals, throwing for 388 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Tonight’s game was the rookie QB’s second straight start since taking over for Carson Wentz midway through a Week 13 matchup with Green Bay.

Despite Hurts’ solid play, Pederson wouldn’t name the young quarterback starter for next week. The fifth-year Eagles coach said he would likely have an answer by tomorrow.

“I thought he had great poise, great leadership, played physically tough, mentally tough, made some really good throws down the stretch,” Pederson said of Hurts, via NBC Sports. “I’ll probably have a decision for you tomorrow on next week.”

In his first two starts, Hurts has thrown for 505 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 1-1 record. The dual-threat QB has also given Philadelphia a whole new look to its previously stagnant offense, rushing for 169 yards.

With Carson Wentz under center, the Eagles offense looked dreadful. Before being benched, Wentz was in the midst of the worst season in his five-year NFL career. Despite sitting out the past two games, the former MVP candidate leads the league in both interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50).

If Doug Pederson decides to return Wentz as starter tomorrow, there would no doubt be some heavy outrage among the Philadelphia faithful.

The Eagles take on the Cowboys next Sunday with a chance to jump Dallas on the NFC East leaderboard.