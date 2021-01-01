Doug Pederson Reveals The Offseason Plan For Carson Wentz

What’s going to happen with Carson Wentz in 2021?

The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback was benched in the final month of the season. Wentz was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who led the team to an upset win over the Saints. Philadelphia has since lost back-to-back games to Arizona and Dallas.

Hurts will start in the season finale against Washington. It’s a massive game, as Washington clinches the NFC East with a win. If the Eagles can pull off an upset, the winner of the Cowboys vs. Giants game will make the playoffs.

Wentz, meanwhile, has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks. Many are wondering where he will be playing in 2021.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson seemed to indicate today that Wentz will remain in Philadelphia, with the ultimate goal of getting him back under center.

Pederson said today that he has a “ton of confidence” in Wentz and hopes that the quarterback situation can be “fixed” this offseason.

Doug Pederson says he has "a ton of confidence" in Carson Wentz and that the offseason will be geared toward "getting things fixed" at QB and as a team. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 1, 2021

Philadelphia and Washington, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.