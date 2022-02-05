The Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville is officially underway.

Pederson was introduced as the Jaguars’ brand new head coach on Saturday. He has a tough task at hand.

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach inherits a Jaguars team that went 3-14 last season. However, the good news is he has a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence to work with for years to come.

Pederson is well aware of the challenge at hand, but is also determined to make the Jaguars a winning organization.

“I know you’ve been thought a lot but that’s about to change. I will make this a winning organization. This is why I have been hired. This is not an overnight fix, we’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time,” Pederson said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website.

Doug Pederson knows how to turn a team into a winner. He did it quickly with the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles as his quarterback.

Fortunately, the Jaguars won’t have to find a franchise quarterback. They have one in Trevor Lawrence.

Pederson can now use the team’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on a position of need like defensive end or offensive lineman.