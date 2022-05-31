Doug Pederson Suggests New Role For Laviska Shenault
Laviska Shenault has been one of the Jaguars more underrated playmakers since Jacksonville selected him in the second round two years ago.
At 6-foot-1, 227-pounds, Shenault is a stoutly built receiver with plenty of wiggle to get open. He's made his share of catches, and even carries, but head coach Doug Pederson sees another role for 23-year-old.
Per News 4 JAX's Jamal St. Cyr, the third-year wideout warmed up with the returners on Tuesday. Adding, "Doug Pederson said he thinks the return game is a place where Shenault can help the team."
Given the talent he's shown, it's easy to see why Pederson would like to find a way to get the ball in Laviska Shenault's hands more.
Shenault has said he's looking forward to earning a role in Jacksonville's revamped receiver room; which added former Cardinal Christian Kirk and former Raider Zay Jones this offseason.
The Jaguars are looking to put their nightmare 2021 behind them with a new coach on the sideline.
That starts with this week's OTAs.