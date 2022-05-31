Doug Pederson Suggests New Role For Laviska Shenault

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Laviska Shenault has been one of the Jaguars more underrated playmakers since Jacksonville selected him in the second round two years ago.

At 6-foot-1, 227-pounds, Shenault is a stoutly built receiver with plenty of wiggle to get open. He's made his share of catches, and even carries, but head coach Doug Pederson sees another role for 23-year-old.

Per News 4 JAX's Jamal St. Cyr, the third-year wideout warmed up with the returners on Tuesday. Adding, "Doug Pederson said he thinks the return game is a place where Shenault can help the team."

Given the talent he's shown, it's easy to see why Pederson would like to find a way to get the ball in Laviska Shenault's hands more.

Shenault has said he's looking forward to earning a role in Jacksonville's revamped receiver room; which added former Cardinal Christian Kirk and former Raider Zay Jones this offseason.

The Jaguars are looking to put their nightmare 2021 behind them with a new coach on the sideline.

That starts with this week's OTAs.