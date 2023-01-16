Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence Disagreed On Major Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a bit of a disagreement during Saturday night's game.

According to Pederson, he and Lawrence disagreed on what play to run on fourth down on the game-winning drive.

“That’s OK, I get the final say,” Pederson said.

It ended up being a non-issue because the Jaguars were able to convert on fourth down to help set up the game-winning field goal.

The Jaguars erased a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. It's the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history.

It was also their first playoff win since they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round during the 2017-18 season.

They'll look to score another major upset when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs next Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.