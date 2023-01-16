Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence Disagreed On Major Decision
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a bit of a disagreement during Saturday night's game.
According to Pederson, he and Lawrence disagreed on what play to run on fourth down on the game-winning drive.
“That’s OK, I get the final say,” Pederson said.
It ended up being a non-issue because the Jaguars were able to convert on fourth down to help set up the game-winning field goal.
The Jaguars erased a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. It's the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history.
It was also their first playoff win since they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round during the 2017-18 season.
They'll look to score another major upset when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs next Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.