Doug Williams Compares Jalen Hurts-Patrick Mahomes Matchup To Barack Obama Election

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Williams participates in the Bing World Champion Quarterback Panel moderated by ESPN's Mike Tirico at the ESPN NEXT Experience on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bing)

35 years ago, Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to start and win a Super Bowl.

This year, the title game will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the very first time: Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts.

Williams recently compared this milestone to the first election of former President Barack Obama.

“I had tears of joy in my eye because I had an opportunity to witness this,” the former Washington QB told TMZ Sports. “Sit there, and just look at it, and say to myself, ‘Man, we got two black quarterbacks playing in the Super Bowl.’"

“Things like this give me chills,” he added.

Mahomes, a former Super Bowl MVP, is set to lead the Chiefs into his third title game appearance. This will be Hurts' first Super Bowl appearance.

This year's game will take place at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12.