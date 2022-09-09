DP World Tour Announces Decision On BMW PGA Championship

FRIMLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A modified flagstick cup is pictured as a further measure to ensure safety to members at Pine Ridge Golf Club as golf resumes in England under government guidelines during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has spread across the world claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and infecting millions of people on May 13, 2020 in Frimley, England. The prime minister announced the general contours of a phased exit from the current lockdown, adopted nearly two months ago in an effort curb the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The BMW PGA Championship was suspended in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. With Friday's round already canceled, the event organizers have come to a decision on the rest of the tournament.

In a statement on Friday, the DP World Tour announced that play will resume on Saturday. However, the tournament will be altered to have a 54-hole finish as opposed to the original 72 holes.

"The second round of the BMW PGA Championship will resume at 6.40am on Saturday morning and all original second round tee times will remain the same. Those players who are yet to complete their first round will do so from 7.30am onwards from the place on the golf course where they stopped on Thursday afternoon," the organization said.

"The Rolex Series event will now be contested over 54 holes with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled. It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral.

The BMW PGA Championship is the fourth leg of the prestigious Rolex Series on the European Tour. With $8 million on the line, it's also boasts one of the richest golf purses in the world.

But the entire nation is in mourning over the passing Queen Elizabeth II. What's happening in England right now is bigger than golf.