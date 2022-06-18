DP World Tour Makes Surprising Decision On LIV Golfers

LIV golfers may not be welcome any longer when it comes to the PGA, but it looks like the DP World Tour is still an option for the 17 suspended players who made the jump to the Saudi-backed league.

Per ESPN's Michael Collins, LIV players WILL be permitted to play in next week’s DP World Tour event in Germany. Going against the PGA Tour’s suspension of player."

Adding, "This now sets up a precarious new wrinkle in the relationship between PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour)."

According to Collins, players who tee'd it up in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in London will be able to do the same in the upcoming Munich event.

Many thought the the DP World Tour would follow in the PGA's footsteps after commissioner Jay Monahan handed down indefinite suspensions to all LIV participants.

However, as it stands, LIV players will have the opportunity to participate in the DP. With an official announcement reportedly scheduled for June 23.