Dr. Pepper Makes Updated Decision On Controversial Tie-Breaker Ruling

Dr. Pepper is doing the right thing after fans made their feelings felt about the company's "tiebreaker" after their halftime challenge went to double OT.

Per CBS' Jenny Dell, Dr. Pepper is going to be giving both contestants $100,000 for their efforts instead of just one.

Fans reacted to the update on Twitter.

"AWESOME," a user replied in all-caps.

"That’s a great move," tweeted Mike Golic.

"Dr Pepper made the right call," another said.

"Dr. Pepper made $12.683 Billion last year."

"That’s my company!" a fan exclaimed.

"Let this be a lesson to everyone. Internet bullying WORKS."

Good on the company for helping out both young women in their pursuit of higher education.

The money should go a long way in helping a couple of students achieve their dreams.