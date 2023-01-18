Draft Analyst Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There aren't many high school basketball players who have their skillsets dissected as many times a week as Bronny James does. It comes with the territory of being LeBron James' son.

James, a combo guard from Sierra Canyon, is the No. 36 overall recruit from the 2023 class.

While there's still more work that needs to be done, NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports revealed that James has elevated his game over the past year.

"He’s now doing eastbay dunks in a fast-break situation,” Peek said. “Are you kidding me? Where did this Bronny James come from? Because he’s always been a great three-point shooter. He’s one of the best on-ball defenders, I think, in his senior class. I don’t think we talk about Bronny’s defense enough.”

Peek highlighted James' ability to read the pick and roll.

"And during the summer, I said to him, I said, the biggest improvement that I've seen in your game-- and mind you I've seen Bronny play 50 plus times, like, it's insane-- was his read off the pick and roll as a primary ball handler. And that is something that I know that he's getting from pops, from his dad, because that is not something-- that's not a skill that you learn at the high school level."

James has not announced where he'll play basketball once his time at Sierra Canyon comes to an end.

Memphis, Ohio State and USC have been mentioned as potential landing spots for James. He could also go to the G League.