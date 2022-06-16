DraftKings Has Responded To JJ Watt's Viral Troll

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt roasted the DraftKings social media account.

Earlier in the day, Watt posted a funny tweet about him throwing the ball down the field - without looking - to DeAndre Hopkins (kind of). DraftKings then tweeted "intercepted," which drew an incredible response from the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt fired back with a tweet showing the company's stocks and how they've fallen as of late. "You might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon…," Watt tweeted.

Well, DraftKings has since responded. According to a report from Darren Rovell, the sportsbook is offering new odds on Watt to make his first Super Bowl.

From Action Network:

On Thursday, DraftKings came back with a rebuttal of sorts, boosting the odds on Watt to make his first Super Bowl from 20/1 to 50/1 for a 24-hour period. The bet, which technically is for the Cardinals to win the NFC, has a max bet of $10, but DraftKings said would all will go to charity of Watt’s choice. “After getting sacked on Twitter yesterday, clearly we are safer to be on J.J. Watt’s good side,” said DraftKings co-founder and North American president Matt Kalish, in a statement.

We can't wait to see what Watt has to say about that.