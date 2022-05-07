Drake's Interview At Kentucky Derby Is Going Viral

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Rapper Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

From "Churchill Downs" to Churchill Downs, recent collaborators Drake and Jack Harlow appeared together at Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

And when the Certified Lover Boy slid into the interview, he a had a telling admission:

... That just drove me, I had to show up. And I'm so proud of this guy and umm... and we're drunk [interviewer laughs]. He's sober, I'm drunk.

Later in the interview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked a more Derby-related question about whether either artist had a horse in the race. To which Drake chuckled, "We've got a lot going on."

It didn't take long for the rapper's appearance to gain some traction on social media.

"Drake…. 'we’re drunk,'“ laughed ESPN's Louis Riddick.

"Let's go," one fan replied.

"Most entertaining segment of the day," replied another user.

"He got spicy with the producer/camera person," laughed another. "'What are you gonna cut to??'"

Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby is the latest in a series of recent high-profile appearances at sporting events.