Drake Maye Responds To Report He Was Offered $5 Million To Transfer

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 college football season and his success led to some interesting rumors about efforts to entice him to transfer.

Reports emerged this past week that Maye was offered NIL deals worth upwards of $5 million for him to transfer to another, larger college football program. The reports began a massive debate about NIL influence on active college players.

But Maye himself didn't address it until recently. In an interview with ESPN, Maye asserted that the reports were rumors that "weren't really reality."

"Those rumors weren't really reality," Maye said. "Pitt's coach (Pat Narduzzi) ended up putting that out there. I don't know what that was about. You have to enter the transfer portal to talk to these schools and hear these offers. For me, I think college football is going to turn into a mess. They're going to have to do something. There was nothing to me or my family directly offered from any of these other schools. Nothing was said or offered to the Mayes."

Drake Maye had a phenomenal first year as a starter for UNC. He started every game and threw 35 touchdowns against just seven interceptions and led the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game.

Maye had over 4,000 passing yards in 13 games and wound up finishing 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He's widely projected to be the top quarterback in the 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft whenever he finally decides to enter.