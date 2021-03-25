Draymond Green Says There Was 1 ‘Best’ Trade Today

In an NBA trade deadline day packed full of blockbuster deals, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes one move stands out above the rest.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Green gave his input on what he thinks is the best trade of the day so far.

In a controversial move this afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers sent three-time NBA Sixth Man of Year winner Lou Williams and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rajon Rondo.

“Rondo to the clippers…. best trade today,” Green wrote.

Rondo to the clippers…. best trade today — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 25, 2021

Through his four seasons with the Clippers, Williams averaged 19.1 points per game off the bench — giving the Clips some extra potency in their second unit. In his first season with the Atlanta Hawks this year, Rondo is averaging just 3.9 points and 3.5 assists per game through 27 contests.

The rational behind this questionable move probably stems from Rondo’s usually improved play in the postseason. After the Clippers’ unexpectedly early second-round exit in the 2020 playoffs, the franchise likely saw a need to add a player like “Playoff Rondo” — who averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 assists per game during the Lakers’ 2020 championship run.

That being said, to say the Clippers won this trade by giving up an elite scorer and two future picks is questionable. To say this move was the best of the day is even more controversial.

Earlier today, the Chicago Bulls made a blockbuster move to acquire two-time All Star Nikola Vucevic — giving up Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks. It’s pretty clear that this move will have a far greater immediate impact on the Bulls than Rondo to the Clippers.

What team do you think got the best deal from today’s action-packed trade deadline?