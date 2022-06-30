Draymond Green Apologizes For What He Said About ESPN Analyst

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be an NBA offseason without Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green trash-talking someone he doesn't like. But he may have taken things a little too far with a comment he made about ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green apologized for racially insensitive language he used towards Perkins. He acknowledged that using the word goes against what he stands for and that he is owning up to his word choice.

"The other day, when I was speaking, I used a word that carries a racial connotation. When I used the word, I could've very well replaced the word with 'clown.' I could've very well replaced the word with 'idiot,' 'moron,' I could've replaced the word with anything and continued in stride..." Green said.

"As you know from me, I don't hide behind anything. I stand on what I mean and what I say... As someone who stands against racism and someone who has stood against it for years, who is not afraid to get out in front of it, I can admit right here that I was wrong. Regardless of how I may use the word with my friends or how that word may be perceived anywhere else in the world, it was wrong here. And that I will acknowledge."

The apology from Green means that the war of words with Perkins is nearing its conclusion. They'll probably both move on from here after this ugly spat.

Trash-talk is all fun and games until someone takes things too far and starts getting too cringey for comfort.

But this probably won't be the last time that one of these two outspoken basketball stars says something they shouldn't.