Draymond Green was apparently thrilled by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to draft Najee Harris with their No. 24 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft last night.

Taking to Twitter after the pick, the Golden State Warriors star shared his ecstatic reaction to the decision. With his celebration, three-time All Star included a bold prediction for the Steelers’ 2021 squad.

With the addition of Harris, Green believes Pittsburgh is Super Bowl bound.

“Great pick by my Steelers baby!!! Congrats [Najee Harris] Ground Game is back baby!!! Super Bowl!!” he wrote.

The former Alabama running back will provide a much-needed boost to the Steelers’ ground game in 2021. With the team’s 2020 leading rusher, James Conner, leaving in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason, Harris will fill the role as the lead back on the Pittsburgh offensive unit.

Finishing fifth in Heisman voting this past season, Harris logged 1,891 yards of total offense and 30 all-purpose touchdowns with the Crimson Tide.

Despite having the worst ranked rushing offense in the league, the Steelers put together a solid season in 2020 — including an 11-0 start to the year. But, that lack of a rushing attack finally caught up to them in the final stretches of the season. In Pittsburgh’s final six games of the year, the team’s leading rusher only exceeded 40 yards on one occasion. As a result, the team fished the season on a 1-5 run.

If Harris can provide the boost that he’s expected to in 2021, the Steelers should be prepped for an improved season.