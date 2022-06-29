Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Al Horford

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It looks like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn't have a very high opinion of the team that he just helped beat to win his fourth NBA title.

In a recent interview, Green was asked to compare the experience of facing the Boston Celtics to his previous NBA Finals runs against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green made it clear that there was no comparison between the Cavs and Celtics because the Celtics didn't have LeBron.

But then Green decided to throw a little shade at Celtics center Al Horford. Green said that Horford couldn't prepare the Celtics for the Warriors.

"Bron can prepare his guys for what's to come. Al Horford couldn't prepare them for what was to come," Green said.

As you might expect, NBA fans didn't like Draymond Green calling out Al Horford like that. They certainly didn't like how he tried to compare Horford to LeBron James.

"Celtics won game 1 but they weren't prepared? Wild thing to say," one fan replied.

"Why is he comparing Al to Lebron ? Is this dude serious ?" wrote another.

"This finally settles the Al Horford Lebron James debate. Very comparable careers/players, glad draymond is smart enough to separate them," a third fan wrote.

It'll be fun to see if Horford himself claps back at Green over this. Even if he doesn't, there's bound to be a ton of Celtics fans and even players who will.

Let the offseason trash-talking begin!