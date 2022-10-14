Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Future With Warriors

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career in the Bay Area. But with his contract expiring soon and no extension on the horizon, will he finish it with the Warriors?

Speaking to the media this week, Green reflected on previously stating that he doesn't believe an extension is coming. But while he still believes that, he isn't ruling out coming back next year.

Rather, Green believes that an extension might happen next year. In the meantime, he's focused on winning another championship with the Warriors.

"I spoke on that at the very beginning [of training camp]. I said, 'I don't think we'll do an extension.' Quite frankly, that doesn't mean that I won't be back here. I just don't think we'll do an extension this year. So I said that at the beginning of camp. That's not something that I'm gonna talk about all year," Green said, via Bleacher Report.

"We've got a championship to win. I'm not one to let conversations about my future or what I'm going to do ... I don't get off into that. I don't like to let contract drama linger. Especially when it's involving me. ... If you're going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you're willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering, that it can have on a team. And quite frankly, everybody don't do that."

Draymond Green is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He had a career-high 52.5-percent field goal percentage and made the fourth All-Star Game of his career as he helped lead the Warriors back to the NBA Finals and their fourth title since 2015.

The Warriors would probably loathe losing Green.

However, we may have to wait all the way until 2023 to find out for sure what his future with the team is.

Will Draymond Green re-up with the Warriors next year?