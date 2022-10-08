Draymond Green Has Honest Reaction To Video Being Released

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is speaking to the media this Saturday afternoon to address the incident with teammate Jordan Poole.

A leaked video displays Green punching Poole during practice earlier this week.

Green finds it despicable that the video was somehow leaked when those practice fights are almost never leaked.

Draymond Green on what he thought when the video leaked: “I thought it was bulls**t that it leaked.” Says other videos of practices aren’t leaked.

So what's next for Draymond Green? Some speculate the Warriors may look to trade him.

However, Green is trying to reconcile the situation. He's going to be taking a few days away from the team this week.

"In aftermath of practice altercation, Warriors' Draymond Green says he is going to step away from the team for the next few days. Green apologized to teammates on Thursday, publicly Saturday, and will take some more time to recalibrate," said Shams Charania.

Draymond Green clearly has some stuff to work through. Good for him for recognizing it and stepping away.

It's still unclear how the Warriors and/or the NBA plans to handle this all.