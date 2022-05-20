Draymond Green Has Interesting Comparison For Luka Doncic

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been in playoff battles with some of the league's best players.

Right now, he and his Warriors team are locked in a Western Conference battle with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

During Friday's episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green made an interesting/flattering player comparison for Luka.

He likened the 23-year-old star's game to that of LeBron James.

"One of the main, glaring similarities that stick put at you is how those two guys can manipulate a defense and control the pace of the game. At their size with their passing ability and the way they can put pressure on the rim, on the defense and with the vision that they have — they're a lot alike.

"... It feels a lot like playing against LeBron, playing against Luka every possession."

Green conceded some differences in their games as well.

He feels Luka is more aggressive in looking for his own shot, and LeBron attacks more in transition.

Green and the Warriors will face off against Luka and the Mavs tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Golden State leads the series 1-0 after claiming a 112-87 blowout win in Game 1.