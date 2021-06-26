Draymond Green Has Very Honest Comment About Steph Curry

Draymond Green and Steph Curry have been Golden State Warriors teammates since 2012. Through that time, the two seem to have developed a sort of understanding on the offensive end: get the ball into Steph’s hands.

During a recent appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted, Green discussed the importance of ceding responsibility in situations where someone else may be better suited for the job.

Responding to criticism he’s received about not shooting the ball enough, the three-time All Star gave an interesting perspective.

“People say, ‘Draymond you should shoot!’ But if I can get Steph Curry the ball for a (expletive) shot, why would I shoot? You’re actually a (expletive) idiot for thinking I should shoot, because I can get him the shot,” Green said. “If he’s half open, he’s better than anyone else in the world.”

In his ninth NBA season this year, Green averaged a career-high 8.9 assists per game. That figure coincides with just 2.0 three-point field goal attempts per game, the lowest mark of his career since his first two years in the league. He also shot just 27% from behind the arc this year, the lowest percentage since his rookie season in 2012.

Curry on the other hand averaged a career-high 12.7 three-point field goal attempts per game. Despite that ridiculous volume, the consensus greatest shooter of all time finished the year shooting an efficient 42.1% from behind the arc.