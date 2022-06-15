Draymond Green Makes His Opinion On LeBron James Extremely Clear

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In just over 24 hours, the Golden State Warriors will attempt to win their fourth NBA title in eight years.

Golden State holds a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Before the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6, Warriors star Draymond Green had an interesting comment about the Celtics.

A reporter asked Green about the mental challenge of facing the Celtics and if it's anything like the challenge LeBron James present the Warriors. Green made it clear the two aren't close - it's LeBron by a long shot.

"It doesn't compare," Green said via Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly. "He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you."

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors gave basketball fans a few of the best NBA Finals games they've ever seen.

While Green clearly has tremendous respect for LeBron, he might want to show some of that respect to the team he's facing this week. The Celtics could easily get right back into the series with a win in Boston.