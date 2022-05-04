Draymond Green Makes His Thoughts On Grizzlies Fans Clear

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their series.

During the game, Draymond Green took a shot to the face and had to be escorted into the locker room. As he walked into the locker room, Green had a simple message for the fans. One that didn't include any words - just a gesture.

He flipped off the Grizzlies fans as he walked into the locker room.

Check it out.

After the game, he opened up on why he decided to flip the double birds to the Grizzlies fans. He made it clear he wasn't happy with how the crowd reacted to him getting hurt.

Green also made it clear he's not worried about a fine.

"If you're going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and had blood running down their face, you should get flipped off," Green said. "So, I'll take the fine. I'll go do an appearance and make up the money."

He added, "it felt really good to flip them off." As for the looming fine he'll likely receive, Green knows he has plenty of money for that.

"I make $25 million a year," he said. "I should be just fine."