Draymond Green Makes Opinion On Paolo Banchero Very Clear
Draymond Green is a big fan of rookie Paolo Banchero.
Green has been tuning in to some of the NBA Summer League games and tweeted that Banchero has winning ways.
"Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways…," Green tweeted.
That's some high praise for Banchero, especially when it comes from someone who's won four NBA Championships.
Banchero made his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday night for the Orlando Magic and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He was red-hot in the first quarter after he started the game with eight points off a perfect 3/3 shooting from the field.
He then followed that performance up with an even better one on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. Banchero finished with 23 points, six assists, and six rebounds as he helped the Magic get the win.
Banchero will be back in action on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET when the Magic play the Thunder.