Draymond Green Has Message For Fans After Viral Tom Izzo Video

Michigan State long-time head coach Tom Izzo found himself at the center of some widespread criticism following a heated halftime exchange with a player on Thursday night.

Going into the locker room with a 44-33 lead over UCLA, Izzo was visibly furious with his team for allowing a last-second bucket to cut the margin to 11 points. The 26-year Spartans coach singled out one player in particular, physically accosting junior forward Gabe Brown.

Izzo snatched at Brown’s arm as he yelled in his face. When Brown tried to jog away down the tunnel, the furious coached latched on to the back of his jersey. The two shared some more heated words before entering the locker room.

Here’s a clip of the events:

Tom Izzo and Gabe Brown get into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/kWncCN2Pkx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

While plenty of fans and media members criticized Izzo’s rough coaching techniques, a former Michigan State player turned NBA star came to his old coach’s defense.

Draymond Green took to Twitter on Thursday night to justify Izzo’s actions:

“Typical Michigan State exchange… move on RELAX!”

Typical Michigan State exchange… move on RELAX! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 19, 2021

Green, known as one of the most fiery and passionate players in the league, can certainly resonate with his former coach.

The abrasive Michigan State coaching approach clearly worked on the Golden State Warriors star. Through four seasons under Izzo (2008-12), Green averaged 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game — earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2010-11.

Green wasn’t the only former Spartan to come out and show support for his former coach.

After transferring in from Valparaiso, Brandon Wood shared one year as teammates with Green under Tom Izzo. The former Michigan State guard shared a similar sentiment in a tweet on Thursday night as well.

“That was one of the parts of Izzo’s coaching style I respected the most,” Wood wrote. “That situation going into the tunnel was nothing! He allows his players to challenge him and he’s coming right back at you! I bet he was hype after all that.”

That was one of the parts of Izzo’s coaching style I respected the most. That situation going into the tunnel was nothing! He allows his players to challenge him and he’s coming right back at you! I bet he was hype after all that 😂💯 — Brandon Wood (@BrandonWood30) March 19, 2021

Izzo’s unique style of coaching certainly has a solid track record in the past, but it couldn’t get the job done last night.

Despite holding a double-digit lead at halftime, the Spartans were unable to close the game out in regulation. Taking it into overtime, the Bruins stormed back and claimed a closely-contested 86-80 win — sending Michigan State packing before the round of 64.