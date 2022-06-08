Draymond Green Names 1 Thing That "Baffles" Him About 1980's, 1990's NBA

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Despite growing up in the 1990s, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn't revere that particular era of NBA basketball.

Speaking to the media this week, Green spoke out about NBA stars from the 1980s and 1990s who glorify the era for the "physicality." He said there was one thing that "baffles" him about players from that era.

Green pointed out that from what he saw there were only a few players who were super physical and likely to knock someone out in the middle of a game. He contends that most of the people who glorify that era were the ones who were getting knocked out, not the ones being physical.

"Everyone's running around acting like they were that (physical). “Y’all were getting bullied," Green said. "So it baffles me when EVERY guy just because they played in the 80s or 90s is like 'Man if you played in our day you'd get knocked out.'"

Draymond Green is getting a lot of support for those statements on Twitter. Many are praising him for saying what a lot of NBA players may be afraid to admit:

"Can’t stand this dude but he does spit truth here. People romanticize the past. Always greater than it actually was in peoples minds..." one fan wrote.

"Draymond is always stating facts. Going to be a great analyst one day," wrote another.

"This is 100,000% correct," a third fan wrote.

