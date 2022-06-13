Draymond Green Names Surprising Player He Modeled Game After

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green has been instrumental in the Warriors' success throughout the past decade.

Sure, he may not be what he once was during a couple of those championship runs, but he's one of the backbones of this team.

Green was asked a pretty fascinating question by a media member during Golden State's media availability on Sunday. He was asked who he modeled his game after when he was coming into the NBA and his answer didn't disappoint.

"There were definitely some guys that I took things away from, and over the course of my career I still continue to watch and try to take things away from those guys,” Green said (first transcribed by ClutchPoints). "I studied Boris Diaw so much early on in my career. Just how he moved the ball, how he used DHOs (Dribble Hand Offs). Moreso than a specific action, how he outthought the opponent. It was very special to me.”

Diaw played 14 seasons in the NBA (2003-2016) and spent the most amount of time with the San Antonio Spurs (2011-15).

For his career, he averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the floor.

Green will look to beat those averages on Monday as the NBA Finals shift back to California.

Game 5 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET.