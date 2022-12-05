Draymond Green Picks Between LeBron James, Michael Jordan

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Warriors forward Draymond Green is riding with LeBron James when it comes to the NBA's GOAT debate.

During a recent taping on Uninterrupted, the four-time champ shared his top-5 players of all-time over a game of dominos. And Green says The King's longevity is what separates him from basketball's other greats.

[LeBron] started in '03... by 2005 Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did.

Draymond went on to say that Michael Jordan never had to face the competition that LeBron did in the Finals, before further praising James' skillset.

When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to the Finals... MJ didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled. Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. The skillset that Bron has... there is nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody. Michael Jordan could do just about all that LeBron James does. Except for he for damn sure couldn't pass like Bron.

Green concluded by saying that he loves Jordan and thinks he's incredible. But as far as his top-five is concerned it's: LeBron, MJ, Kobe, Steph Curry and Shaq.