Draymond Green Praises JJ Redick: NBA World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

J.J. Redick challenged Chris Russo for saying Draymond Green needs to "shut up and play" on Wednesday's episode of First Take. The former NBA shooting guard has received plenty of praise for his comments, and those backers now include Green.

Redick challenged Russo's claim that "America's tired of Draymond Green" by pointing to the Golden State Warriors forward growing popularity as a podcast host. He also questioned the negative connotations behind Mad Dog trying to silence the vocal NBA star.

Green noticed and showed appreciation for Redick's defense. On Wednesday afternoon, he responded to a clip of the ESPN segment circulating on Twitter by saying "JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!"

Many Twitter users concurred with Green. One fan suggested Russo "just shut up and watch the game.”

Meanwhile, former NBA player Michael Beasley said Redick deserves his own TV show.

Beasley isn't the only one who sees a bright future for Redick. Other fans see him (and Green) as major rising stars in the sports media landscape.

Redick brings a fresher, more nuanced perspective than old-school pundits like Russo. It's always refreshing to hear a thoughtful opinion rather than another installment of Sports Shouting.