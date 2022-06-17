Draymond Green Puts ESPN Analyst On Blast After Finals Win

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

With last night's title-clinching NBA Finals victory, Draymond Green got the last laugh in his beef with ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Green, the host of his own podcast called The Draymond Green Show, has consistently preached the idea of the "new media."

The Golden State forward criticized Perkins for the way he analyzes the game.

"You've got fools like Kendrick Perkins come dressing like a clown. Come up here in a jail suit. Then you leave the game early tonight," Green said during his postgame press conference. "Stand on your word, brother. You gotta stand on that."

"One thing's for certain: I'm gonna stand on mine. Four-time champ. I'm out," he added with a mic drop.

Green was referencing Perkins' appearance on ESPN's First Take after the Warriors' Game 1 loss to the Celtics. The former Boston center wore a prisoner outfit, claiming the Dubs got "handcuffed" in the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the postseason, Perkins suggested that Green was "afraid" to shoot the ball. Green responded by calling the ESPN analyst an "ogre."

Green logged 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in last night's closeout game.