Draymond Green Reacts To Saturday’s NBA Player Drama

Saturday was quite the day for NBA player drama.

The drama was sparked by the finish of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game. Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard missed two go-ahead free throws in the final minute, handing the Clippers the win.

Multiple Clippers players, including Patrick Beverley and Paul George, taunted Lillard for his missed free throws. Lillard clapped back at them during his postgame interview.

“Asking me about Patrick Beverley, who I sent him home before at the end of a game. Paul George is a guy sent home by me last year in the playoffs so they know. The reason they reacting like that is because of what they expecting from me, which is a sign of respect, and it just shows what I have done at a high clip more times than not. I am not offended by it.

“If anything, it should just tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I put them through in those situations previously,” Lillard said.

Paul George responded on Instagram to Lillard’s comment. Lillard then had a fiery response of his own.

Dame responds to PG and Pat Bev 👀 pic.twitter.com/82PkksfU9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2020

Unfortunately, we probably aren’t going to get a Blazers-Clippers series in the playoffs. Portland is currently 1.5 games back of the No. 8 seed. The Blazers would likely need to get the No. 8 seed and advance to the Western Conference Finals to face the Clippers.

We’ll enjoy the social media beef for now, though.