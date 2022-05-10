Draymond Green Reacts To Adreian Payne's Tragic Death

As Michigan State alums and the sport of college basketball continue to mourn the passing of former Spartans star Adreian Payne, fellow MSU standout and Warriors forward Draymond Green took some time after Monday night's playoff win to speak on a life cut too short.

Telling reporters:

So my emotions, are kind of all over the place now. I'm kind of losing that emotion for the game, from the game. So I'm going to go home and just sit on my podcast and talk because I can pause that and cry if I need to cry. I don't like to cry in front of people. What I will say is [Green's wife] Hazel and I are going to donate $100,000 to a fund in Adreian's name.

Draymond then turned his words towards his fellow Spartans, asking them to help in any way possible.

I call on my Spartan family, coach [Tom] Izzo, Magic [Johnson], Jaren Jackson, Miles Bridges ... all of my Spartan family to come in and let's do something in honor of Adreian. If that's naming something on a campus after him, if that is some scholarships for some kids from Dayton, whatever that is, I call on my Spartan family to band together and do something in Adreian's name. So I'm going to go home and talk about Adreian, and I'll talk a little bit about this game.

Green ended up cutting his media session short, promising a better performance the next time.

But I can do it at my own speed and at my own space. I apologize. I will give you guys the greatest press conference after Wednesday's game, but I just don't have it in me tonight, I truly apologize. Y'all have a good one.

Adreian Payne was reportedly gunned down in Orlando, Florida after a dispute with another man.

He's perhaps best known for his fantastic play as a senior at Michigan State, and the role he played in eight-year-old cancer victim Lacey Holsworth's life.