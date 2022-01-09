Draymond Green Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous.

Klay Day!!! Loading… I’m excited as hell! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 9, 2022

Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.

Green also seemed ecstatic after Saturday’s scrimmage when he touched on how Thompson looked.

“Really, really good,” Green said.

For his career, Thompson has averaged 21.5 points per game, along with 3.8 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game.

The Warriors are already off to a sizzling start this season as they have a 29-9 record through 38 games. Only the Suns (30-8) are higher in the overall standings in the West.

They’ll be looking to welcome Thompson back with a bang after losing to the Pelicans on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.