Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday.

That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He then announced that he will be stepping away from the team for the foreseeable future.

Even though he's away from the team, he's still going to support Poole as he has for his entire career.

"It's a reason Jordan's locker is next to mine, from day one... I'm the guy that supported Jordan when he was sent to the G League and no one thought he had a chance. My love ain't going nowhere," Green said.

Both players are going to have to coexist if the Warriors want to win another championship this season.

Hopefully, Green will be a better version of himself once he returns to the team.