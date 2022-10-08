Draymond Green Reveals Plans For Immediate Future With Warriors

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Universidade Center on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Addressing the media for the first time since the Jordan Poole incident, Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green revealed that he's going to be taking some time away from the team.

"[I'm going to] take some time to myself," Green said via NBA.com's Mike Medina. "I will continue to stay away. I've been away. I will continue to do work on myself. And continue to give guys space."

On Thursday it was reported that Green had thrown a punch at Poole during a closed practice.

The next morning, video of the punch leaked via TMZ, which showed Green walking up to Poole and reacting to the 23-year-old's shove with a punch that sent him to the floor. The Warriors have since been "aggressively investigating" how the practice clip got out.

Before it was published, GM Bob Myers said: