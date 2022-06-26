Draymond Green Reveals What He Told LeBron During Phone Call

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Draymond Green is feeling some kind of way after winning his fourth NBA Championship.

The Golden State Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in six games during this year's NBA Finals to win their fourth championship in the last eight years.

Green spoke to NBA superstar LeBron James on the phone the other day and had a great talk about how it feels to have won four separate championships.

“I was on the phone with Bron the other day, and I’m just telling him like ‘Bruh, going from 3 to 4 [rings] is insane’ and he was like ‘Yo, I’m telling you, It’s crazy," Green said.

Green's Warriors took down James' Cavaliers three times to win championships, though James did get some payback along the way.

His Cavs rallied from 3-1 in 2016 to win the NBA Finals before James won another title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Both players will have a chance to help lead their respective teams to another championship next season.

That one would be the "one for the thumb" as the saying goes.