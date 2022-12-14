Draymond Green Reveals Why He Had Fan Ejected From Game Last Night

MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 13, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images). Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Late Tuesday night, the basketball world saw a fan ejected from a game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

The ejection came at the behest of Warriors star Draymond Green who was not happy with the fan. He was seen jawing with a fan behind the basket while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot free throws.

Minutes later, he approached the officials about having the fan removed from the game.

Take a look at the incident here:

After the game, Green revealed the fan issued death threats to the Warriors star. The fan said, "some threatening things to my life," Green explained.

Here's more of what Green said after the game, via ESPN:

"Some people look at NBA players like they're superhuman," he said. "That they're this larger-than-life figure. So you come and you get someone to say something back and they get fined. They go home and laugh with their buddies. I think it's just one of those things when you can hold it in and get to the ref and get them out, it's great."

If the fan truly issued threatening statements to Green, they should not be allowed back in the arena.