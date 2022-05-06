Draymond Green Says He Was Offered Role On Popular ESPN Show

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Most players dip their toes into the broadcasting world after their playing careers come to an end. Draymond Green is a rare example of an athlete who's cutting his teeth in the industry before his NBA career comes to a close.

Earlier this year, the three-time NBA champion signed a multi-year deal as a contributor for Turner Sports' "Inside the NBA."

This isn't the only broadcasting offer Green received.

During Thursday's episode of "The Draymond Green Podcast," the Golden State Warriors forward said he was also offered a role on ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith.

Green brought this up when discussing the recent "shut up and play" comments from Mad Dog Chris Russo on "First Take."

"It's time for you to go sit on your couch and thank the good lord I didn't want [your] job," Green said of Russo. "Before I signed with Turner, I was actually offered a spot on 'First Take.'"

After splitting the first two games in Memphis, Green and the Warriors will travel back home to take on the Grizzlies in Game 3 tomorrow night.