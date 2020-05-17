Draymond Green Uses 1 Word To Describe Steph Curry’s Leadership

Draymond Green might be the Golden State Warriors’ loudest player, but according to the All-Star forward, Stephen Curry is the team’s clear leader.

The former Michigan State star explained why Curry is such a great leader during a conversation with WNBA star Candace Parker on Instagram Live.

Green used one word to describe Curry’s leadership ability: “Selfless.”

“The leader of our team is Steph,” Green told Parker on Instagram Live. “He is extremely selfless, it’s never about ‘what can I do for Steph?’ Or how Steph feels or ‘Can I get this shot?’ Obviously yes, he’s gonna shoot the ball. But his worry is always everyone else, and it’s never ‘me, me me.’

“When your leader is like that, everyone else, you have to fall in line. Not only did it shape our team, but it shaped the entire organization.”

Curry is clearly the Warriors’ best player, but most probably would have recognized Green as the team’s leader.

That’s just how we view it from the outside, though. As Green explained, the Warriors’ players see Curry as both the best player and the leader.

Golden State had a rough 2019-20 season with several key players being injured, but the Warriors should get right back into contention next season. As long as Green, Curry and Klay Thompson can stay healthy, Steve Kerr’s team should be contending for another championship.