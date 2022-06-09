Draymond's Wife Rips Celtics Fans: NBA World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Hazel Renee, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made it clear she was not happy with the Boston Celtics crowd.

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" the statement began. "Are they not human? Is someone stand at your job saying off the wall things to you?"

"The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant, 'F**k YOU DRAYMOND' or call him a B**** or MF?! Like that's ok?! Warriors fans would NEVER!!"

Needless to say, her comments went viral on social media. Most fans around the league don't feel too bad for her, considering Draymond's past on the court.

"Alright this is pretty hilarious. I have questions. 1. Has Draymond's wife never been to a road game in the NBA? 2. Does she realize who she is married to? I think there are bigger issues closer to home here. Draymond says things way worse than those fans. Self - Awareness," one fan said.

"Y’all kidding me right????" another fan asked.

It's safe to say Celtics fans don't feel too bad for Draymond or his wife.