Drew Brees Addresses Viral Lightning Strike Video

There was concern this Friday morning that Drew Brees was struck by lightning while filming a promotional video for PointsBet. Thankfully, the future Hall of Famer is just fine.

Brees confirmed on social media that it was all a stunt by PointsBet.

"The lightning must’ve thought I was wearing a Falcons jersey, that’s why it tried to get me I’m fine…Who Dat," Brees wrote on Instagram.

Fans were understandably concerned about Brees' status. PointsBet even put out an official statement earlier today.

PointsBet followed up Brees' post with the official promo for its "Lighting Bets."

"Time to let you in on a little fun we've had with @drewbrees guys," PointsBet wrote. "He's alive and well and 'buzzing' for a weekend of free bets. Keep your eyes on our channels all weekend for bet drops for US vs. Netherlands, College Football and NFL."

PointsBet is understandably receiving a lot of backlash for this stunt.

As for Brees, well, maybe next time he'll consider doing a promotional video that doesn't fake his own death.