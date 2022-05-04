Drew Brees Had Surgery This Week: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees underwent surgery earlier this week on his non-throwing shoulder.

Brees posted on his Instagram that he had surgery on his left shoulder and made a clever joke in the caption. He said that he'll be ready in the fall for some pickleball.

There doesn't seem to be an NFL comeback on the horizon for Brees.

The NFL world had some fun reacting to this news on social media.

Brees played in the NFL for 20 seasons, 15 of which were with the New Orleans Saints. He retired after the 2020 season which saw him start in 12 games and throw 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He's been doing some broadcasting work on NBC's pregame show for Sunday Night Football since his career ended.

Here's to hoping for a speedy recovery for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.