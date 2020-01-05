The Spun

Drew Brees’ Halftime Stats vs. The Vikings Are Brutal

Drew Brees in the first half of the Saints-Vikings game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints find themselves down at halftime, as they’re trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 13-10, after two quarters of play.

The Saints’ defense has played OK, making some key stops inside the red zone, but New Orleans’ offense has been mostly a disaster.

Brees’ halftime stats are brutal:

  • 8 for 12 passing
  • 63 yards
  • No touchdowns, one interception

Brees really only had success going to star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn’t great, either, but he did more through the air than Brees was able to.

We’ll see if that changes at all in the second half.

The Vikings and Saints are now underway in the third quarter. The game is on FOX.


