Drew Brees’ Halftime Stats vs. The Vikings Are Brutal

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints find themselves down at halftime, as they’re trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 13-10, after two quarters of play.

The Saints’ defense has played OK, making some key stops inside the red zone, but New Orleans’ offense has been mostly a disaster.

Brees’ halftime stats are brutal:

8 for 12 passing

63 yards

No touchdowns, one interception

Brees really only had success going to star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

When not targeting Michael Thomas, Drew Brees has completed 4 of 8 passes for 11 yards and a pick. New Orleans has a lot to fix at halftime. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) January 5, 2020

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn’t great, either, but he did more through the air than Brees was able to.

We’ll see if that changes at all in the second half.

The Vikings and Saints are now underway in the third quarter. The game is on FOX.