Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year.

Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," he said. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

Well, it turns out he might not have been joking. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, Brees is now an owner of a Major League Pickleball team.

Here's more from SBJ:

Drew Brees has joined the ownership ranks of Major League Pickleball, the team pickleball league now in its second year. Brees, an avid player, recently departed a broadcast role at NBC, and in May he teased that his second act may involve the fast-growing paddle sport. He is now the co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club, a 2022 expansion club owned by Good Alpha Industries along with investments from co-owner Jim Buss and New York real estate broker Ryan Serhant, among others.

While we don't know if Brees plans to play just yet, he's certainly involved in the league.

Perhaps the competitor in him will have him back in the professional ranks in the near future.