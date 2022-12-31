Drew Brees Has Telling Comment About His Coaching Future

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is not looking to stay in the coaching game longterm.

The former NFL superstar recently took an interim assistant coaching gig with his alma mater, Purdue. He admits that he's been contacted by some other parties about further coaching jobs, but he's not interested.

"I'm just doing this because I love my university and the opportunity to coach young me like Austin and our team and to just get this program through the whole game," Brees said, per college football insider Matt Murschel.

"Obviously I want to get us prepared to go out there and play well against LSU on Monday and after that, I turn back into a pumpkin," he added.

Brees and the Purdue Boilermakers are gearing up for their Citrus Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 2.

After that, Brees is heading straight back into retirement.