Drew Brees Injury Details Revealed: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees had the NFL world abuzz with just the mention of a possible comeback on Twitter.

The future Hall of Fame QB is reportedly one-and-done at NBC Sports after trying his hand at being as an analyst this past season. Something he responded to in a post over the weekend.

ESPN's Ed Werder is buying the comeback speculation, however. Sparking conversation among others on social media.

"Knowing Drew Brees over the years, I do not take seriously his recent social media posts about unretiring to play QB in the NFL," the veteran reporter tweeted. "For one thing, he had left shoulder surgery two weeks ago and would be physically unable to play until at least September or October, ..."

"And that should close the book on that," said Saints podcaster Chris Rosvoglou.

"Not knowing Drew Brees at all but having watched him play over the years. I do not take seriously his recent social media post about unretiring to play QB in the #NFL either," a user responded.

"This was from one of his latest IG posts," Saints writer John Hendrix.

"Brees left handed now????" asked another user.

As it stands right now, the Saints are ready to move forward with Jameis Winston as the starter with Andy Dalton in the backup spot.