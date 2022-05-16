Drew Brees Is Trending After His Surprising Admission

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

There was some pretty shocking news that involved Drew Brees on Sunday.

It was reported that Brees was done at NBC after just one season as an analyst and that he could be moving to FOX.

Brees then put out an interesting tweet saying that everything is on the table, including playing again.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees tweeted. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids, or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

Brees certainly has a lot of options on the table for himself.

It's probably unlikely he plays again since he's been retired for over a year. The Saints also have Jameis Winston ready to go as their starting quarterback.

There could be clarity coming on what Brees decides to do in the next few weeks.