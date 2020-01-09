Tom Brady isn’t the only legendary NFL quarterback whose playing future is up in the air. Drew Brees’ future in New Orleans also needs to be decided.

One thing appears to be certain, though – Brees will be playing somewhere in 2020.

Brees made it clear this evening that he knows he can still play. In fact, the future Hall of Fame quarterback believes he has three-plus seasons left.

“I want to do it on my own terms,” he told WWL in New Orleans.

Brees: I know I can still play. I know I could play another 3-4 years. I want to do it on my own terms. — Kristian Garic (@KristianGaric) January 9, 2020

Brees, 40, threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season. He missed several weeks with a hand injury.

New Orleans lost to Minnesota, 26-20, in overtime of the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

Brees was 26 of 33 for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the heartbreaking loss.