Drew Brees Reportedly In Contention For Another Media Job

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report suggested Drew Brees would not be back with NBC Sports for the 2022 NFL season.

Brees refuted the report, suggesting he has not made a decision on his broadcasting future. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees tweeted.

"I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids, or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

While Brees isn't ready to announce what he's doing next, media insider Andrew Marchand named a possible landing spot. He thinks Brees is a "possibility" for FOX Sports.

"Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot. If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it," Marchand said. "Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there."

What will Drew Brees be doing when the 2022 season kicks off?