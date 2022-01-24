Drew Brees Reveals 3 Things He Wants NFL To Change

Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees has three things that he wants the NFL to change, and one of them is the overtime rules.

The OT rules reared their ugly head again on Sunday night as the Chiefs won the game on the first possession of overtime.

They won the coin toss and Patrick Mahomes drove them down the field and hit Travis Kelce for the game-winner.

The Bills weren’t allowed to touch the ball after that score. Brees thinks that the rules should be changed to where both sides get a possession or to the college rules.

Brees also thinks that the “roughing the passer” rule needs to be tweaked. He notes that it’s become a game-changer which is likely due to officials not knowing how to call it.

Finally, Brees wants wide receivers to be protected from the knee down and mentions Chris Godwin. Godwin got hurt towards the end of the regular season on a low hit and blew his knee out.

Three things @NFL should modify for next year: 1. Roughing the Passer. Let’s evaluate the description of this rule…it’s become a game changer. 2. Protect receivers from the knee down (Chris Godwin) 3. OT – either both sides get a possession or go to college rules — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 24, 2022

The NFL’s competition committee is expected to meet during the offseason and it remains to be seen if any of these ideas are implemented.